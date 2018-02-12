Kendall Jenner Vs. Gigi Hadid: Their Sexiest Runway Looks Of All Time

New York Fashion Week is in full force and as usual, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid’s looks are slaying the runways! Let’s take a look back at their sexiest runway looks of all time!

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, both 22, are one of the world’s sexiest models, that’s for sure! With New York Fashion Week in full swing, we thought we’d take a look back at the models’ sexiest runway shots of all time! We can’t think of these two without their Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show looks coming to mind. In 2016, Kendall wore a fiery red lingerie set, some bad-ass red boots and matching red-and-blue wings. So cool! Gigi’s look was also similar at the 2016 show. She wore a red lingerie set, only her’s looked more ethnic, and featured some crazy patterned thigh-high boots and a long kimono instead of wings — hot! For her second outfit, Gigi rocked a dominatrix look. The model wore thigh-high lace-up boots, with black strappy lingerie, and black wings to match — too hot to handle! Back in 2015, Kendall channeled her inner snow princess and wore a baby-blue sparkly lingerie set on the runway. Love it!

These two definitely wore some sexy outfits during their other runway shows, too! Gigi showed off her super-toned tummy at the Tommy Hilfiger spring fashion show in 2017. Her outfit featured some blue leather pants, and a cropped Tommy-style top with a jacket. We’re totally obsessed! Kendall took a goth turn at the Balmain fashion show in 2017. She wore a long black dress that featured a turtleneck and some dark eye makeup to go with her outfit. This outfit was quite the contrast to Kendall’s outfit for the 2015 Balmain fashion show. She wore a light-white dress with cutouts with her hair slicked back in a high pony with minimal makeup.

Also, they’ve already debuted some sexy looks on this year’s runways, we can’t wait to see what else they have for us this week! Whether they wear dramatic looks or something more natural, we know we’re going to be obsessed! To see more pics of these two sexy models on the runway, click through the gallery above!

