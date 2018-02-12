Bella Vs. Gigi Hadid: Who Rocked Pretty Makeup Best On Prabal Gurung Runway?

Models like Bella and Gigi Hadid were gorgeous and glowing on the Prabal Gurung runway at New York Fashion Week. Get the details on their hair and makeup looks here!

Supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid, 22, and Bella Hadid, 21, stole the show at the Prabal Gurung show during NYFW on Feb. 11. Gigi opened the show, while Bella closed it. And guys, BLUSH IS BACK! I loved the rosy red cheeks on the Hadid sisters, Ashley Graham, and the other models. SO feminine and fun! They looked perfectly flushed and glowing as they walked down the runway with that natural makeup. We love that Gigi and Bella get to do so many things together — they both just appeared in a very revealing spread in British Vogue together and now, they are taking on New York Fashion Week.

At Prabal, hair was pulled back into chic chignons and was super shiny thanks to Wella Professional’s new Oil Reflections Light Luminous Reflective Oil! Wella Professionals Lead Stylists Anthony Turner and Claudio Lazo created the look, which included headbands for some of the models. Nails were painted one of two colors — a silver (ZOYA’s Dove) or a deep maroon (ZOYA’s Isadora). Fleury Rose, Lead Manicurist for ZOYA, told us, “The nail look was influenced by Prabal’s childhood in Nepal while also exploring his matrilineal lineage.” It was “femininity with a bite.” Gorgeous!

Gigi also walked on the Jeremy Scott runway on Feb. 9. That look was more outrageous and futuristic, with models wearing bright bobs in lavender, blue, green, and pink! A very different vibe.

