How To Subtly Get Your Guy To Fall In Love With You On Valentine’s Day

Body language is very persuasive, ladies! Here are some tips on what to do this Valentine’s Day to ensure a sexy date night!

Body language expert Vanessa Van Edwards is helping YOU get ready for Valentine’s Day and every date night after Feb. 14! She told HollywoodLife.com, “People subconsciously give off non-verbal cues in three ways: 1) through the way they position their body — if someone’s getting closer and angling themselves towards you, they’re expressing interest 2) self-touching — by touching or flipping your hair, you signal interest or flirtation to the other person 3) oxytocin, also known as the cuddle hormone — which is released when people make eye contact or, as you might guess, cuddle.”

“Having confidence on a date is so important, especially when you’re just getting to know someone,” Vanessa says. “These non-verbal cues let the other person know you’re interested. For example, if you’re worried about a scalp issue like dandruff on a date, research shows you might not touch or flip you hair, which holds back an important non-verbal cue. Try using a dandruff shampoo — you’ll feel confident for those special date night moments.”

Celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brook Jones agrees! “Preparing for Valentine’s Day starts in the shower by using the right shampoo and conditioner to create the perfect base for the date night style of your choice. I always opt for a classic look like beach waves, sleek ponytails or glamorous waves. I recommend using Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky Shampoo and Conditioner because it gives you a healthy scalp and soft, smooth hair plus 24-hour frizz protection.”

