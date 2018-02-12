Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner & More Celebrity Moms Rocking A Baby Bump In Just A Bra

Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and more stars have revealed their baby bumps by wearing nothing but a bra. See the best celeb pregnancy photos!

From Beyoncé to Kylie Jenner, plenty of celebrities have celebrated their pregnancies by showing off photos of their growing bumps. However a future mom decides to show off her belly between conception and birth is up to her, but the most direct way to flaunt a bump is by photographing it in all of its natural glory — which is why tons of A-listers have stripped down to their bras to snap a sweet photo of their baby bumps.

The Lemonade hitmaker broke the Internet on Feb. 1, 2017 when she posted a photo on Instagram of her surrounded by flowers wearing a berry-colored bra, baby blue panties, and a mint veil. Beyonce held her growing tummy, letting the world know that she and Jay-Z were expecting their twins Sir and Rumi — who were born on June 13. “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” the “Drunk In Love” singer captioned the pic. It became the most-liked Instagram post with over 11 million likes.

But then the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister gave birth to her and Travis Scott‘s daughter on Feb. 1. A few days after announcing that her baby girl had been brought into the world, Kylie posted a photo of the newborn wrapped in pink, holding her mother’s thumb. The post let fans know that the child’s name is Stormi Webster, and the image quickly surpassed Beyonce’s in likes. With over 16.5 million likes, the picture holds the honor as the social media platform’s top spot. What can we say, people sure do love babies!

The cosmetics connoisseur kept her pregnancy incredibly private until after Stormi’s birth, but shared a video that captured moments from the precious nine month period, which, of course, included shots of the expectant mother flaunting her bump in nothing but a bra. Click through the gallery above to see which other celebs have embraced the tradition of stripping down to their skivvies to show off their growing baby bumps!

