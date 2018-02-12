Briana DeJesus Already Living With Her Baby Daddy Just Weeks After Splitting With Javi Marroquin

Briana DeJesus may have broke up with Javi Marroquin less than a month ago, but she’s already moved in with her ex Devoin Austin! Read about how she’s moved on here!

Well, that was fast! Following their abrupt split, Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus, 23, has not only moved on from her ex Javi Marroquin, 25, she’s already moved in with her baby daddy, ex Devoin Austin. Devoin was recently featured on Briana’s Instagram live, and later she tweeted, “Living with a man = sports channel is always on.” Well, that’s certainly a confirmation of her new living arrangement with Devoin, who shares a child, Nova, with Briana. In response to news that the former couple had shackled up just weeks after their breakup, Javi told RadarOnline, “To be honest I’m not invested in her life anymore. Good for them. That’s funny though.”

We reported earlier how Briana posted to Instagram to claim that Javi broke up with her because he disapproved of her breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck surgeries and that she didn’t want to move in with him. Well, it seems like she definitely wanted to move in with Devoin — that’s for sure! Perhaps this is why Javi found it “funny” that the two of them shacked up so quickly.

Javi recently apologized to his other ex Kailyn Lowry, 25, for dating her mortal enemy Briana. Javi tweeted to his followers, “At the end of the day a good relationship with my son’s mother will make Lincoln the happiest. I lost sight of that. This trip made me realize that and I’ve apologized to Kail for my actions.” Click here to see more pics of Briana!

