Blake Lively Reveals Impressive 61 Lb Weight Loss After Baby #2 — See Stunning ‘After’ Pic

After gaining over 50 pregnancy lbs, Blake Lively worked her butt off to get back into tip-top shape — and it’s paid off! See her crazy new weight-loss pic!

Blake Lively, 30, is one “proud” mama! The actress gave birth to her and Ryan Reynolds‘, 41, second daughter, Ines Reynolds, in September 2016. And 17 months later, on Feb. 12, Blake is finally flaunting her post-pregnancy body, proving she truly does have A LOT to be proud of! Taking to Instagram, the blonde beauty revealed she gained 61 pounds while pregnant but has since shed the extra weight with some good old fashioned hard work! Click here to see stunning bikini pics of Blake Lively.

Posing next to her trainer, Blake captioned her “after” photo, “Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models.” Has she EVER been more relatable? The mom-of-two added, “Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud 💪😁💪.” Pretty inspirational, right? We love how honest Blake is with her fans too, I mean, she didn’t get that gorgeous figure overnight — and she’s totally ok with that!

In the photo, Blake’s sporting a black criss-cross sports bra and a pair of black high-waisted leggings with sheer paneling. There’s no question she looks like a fitness goddess! After Blake gave birth to her first daughter, James, back in 2014, the star had just eight months to get toned for her movie The Shallows. To get into the best shape of her life, Blake made one major change to her diet.

Speaking with Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jacki O about her get-fit-quick secret, Blake said her post-baby diet meant “No processed foods.” “What we actually did was no gluten and no soy. It seems like it was really easy to cut out but you realize there is soy in everything,” she said. “Even if it’s healthy, whole foods or organic stuff there’s always soy in it.”

That first time around, Blake also trained with Don Saladino. “Hard work and dedication pays off! Wonderful job, you’re on fire 🔥,” a fan commented on her Feb. 12 photo. Another gushed, “You are a true inspiration…. Im 12 weeks post partum… Trying to get back into shape. Difficult with two kids… But trying. Thank you for sharing the truth of how long it took you to lose the W8.”

