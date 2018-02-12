Americans just can’t get enough of Adam Rippon — especially after his gorgeous free skate performance during the figure skating team event at the Olympics! Re-watch it here!

The United States took home the Bronze medal during the Figure Skating Team Event at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, and part of that third place win was in thanks to Adam Rippon. The 28-year-old, who has already made history at the Games for being the first openly gay American figure skater to qualify, absolutely nailed his free skate performance, sending Twitter into a frenzy. Adam scored 172.98 points during his debut at the Olympics, and actually came in third, leaving many outraged that he didn’t place higher. You can rewatch Adam’s performance, and check out the epic reactions to his routine, below!

Of course, since this was a team event, Adam couldn’t do it alone! The U.S. also had help from Mirai Nagasu, who became the first U.S. female skater to land a triple axel at the Olympics. This also made her just the third overall person to ever complete that tricky move at the Games! Mirai placed in second for her portion of the competition. Then, there were the “Shib Sibs,” Maia and Alex Shibutani, who slayed their free dance performance and also came in second. Nathan Chen, who competed in the men’s short program, came in fourth place, as did Alexa and Chris Knierim, who skated the pairs’ short program and pair’s free skate. Finally, Bradie Tennell, who performed the ladies’ short program, came in 5th.

Altogether, it earned the U.S. a bronze medal, coming behind the Russians in second place and Canada in first place. “This is a moment I’ve been waiting for my entire life,” Adam admitted. “Now I’m actually an Olympian. They have footage, they can pulli t up. We love the records. Let the record show: Adam Rippon is an Olympian.”

Okay I finally watched Adam Rippon skate and honestly I’ve never seen anything more beautiful, fluid and confident in my life, but yeah sure let’s award the boring robot dude who fell twice pic.twitter.com/jiM85YhPhX — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) February 12, 2018

Catching up on the Olympics. @Adaripp, you were spectacular on the ice and completely charming afterwards. Very proud you’re representing us. Go #TeamUSA! — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 12, 2018

crying watching Adam Rippon gliding across the ice with beauty strength and grace… i am SOO PROUD OF YOU @Adaripp!!! 😘❄️🌈✨🌟 — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) February 12, 2018

.@Adaripp you are remarkable. You were astounding and the scores did not do justice to your perfect performance. Thank you for your brilliance — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 12, 2018

