Olympic Ice Dancer Ad-Libs Routine After Wardrobe Malfunction Nearly Makes Her Top Fall Off

You know that stereotypical dream people have where they give a huge presentation standing in front of a crowd and they’re totally naked? Yeah, that almost happened to ice dancer Yura Min at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. When the South Korean skater made her Olympic debut on Feb. 11, a wardrobe malfunction threatened to expose her just seconds into her short routine. But instead of stopping in panic after the hook of her top came undone, Min carried on with her partner Alexander Gamelin, adding slight improvisations as she went along in order to secure her top from falling all the way off. What a pro!

While competing in the figure skating team event, she only paused once while performing synchronized side-by-side spins, or twizzles, when her top began slipping forward off her shoulders. “It started to come down so I had to stop my twizzle and pull it back up,” she told AP. She also altered her movements so that her arms would be kept back in order to keep her costume in place. But while she didn’t look fazed on the ice, the broken clasp still gave the South Korean and United States dual citizen a major scare.“I know that if this comes undone, then the whole thing is going to come undone. So I had that panic,” she said. “That wouldn’t be the most ideal Olympic experience, obviously. The whole time in the back of my head I was just thinking: ‘Keep your back straight because it might come down.”

Min was able to get through the entire routine with her outfit in place. She and Gamelin received 51.97 points for the performance and finished ninth out of the 10 competing teams. Canadian team and reigning world champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir came in first with 80.51 points. Min and Gamelin will also compete together again at the individual pairs competition.

