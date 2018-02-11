Will Rihanna Ever Agree To Tour With Chris Brown After All Their History? The Truth

Chris Brown is hinting that he’d like to hit the road with his ex Rihanna! Would she be interested? Here’s what we’re hearing!

Chris Brown just won’t let Rihanna, 29, go! The 28-year-old performer tweet on Friday, Feb. 9, that he’d be interested in touring with his ex Ri! But would she ever even consider such a proposition? Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re getting some answers! “This will never happen because Rihanna will never tour with Chris Brown,” a source close the songstress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The fallout of that could easily be a major career hit and she is definitely looking into going with her fans and what they want and she knows they don’t want her anywhere near Chris.” Whew!

“Just thinking…. A CRAZY WORLD TOUR would [be] BEYONCE, RIHANNA, BRUNO MARS, CHRIS BROWN. ‘2 for 2’. And if y’all decide to do it without me… give me 10%,” he wrote. In not time, fans took some pretty hilarious shots at Chris for this suggestion! “Robyn nor Beyonce is going on tour with you sir,” one user wrote, before adding, “Its unhealthy.” “Rihanna”? GET A JOB. STAY AWAY FROM HER,” another chimed in. So, clearly Rih’s fandom isn’t into her to tour with an ex who assaulted her!

Speaking of Chris and Rihanna’s troubling past, an ancient tweet from now-President Donald Trump, 71, has gotten a new lease on life since multiple spousal abuse allegations have erupted in the White House in recent days, leading to the resignation of Staff Secretary Rob Porter, 40, and speechwriter David Sorensen. “If @Rihanna is dating @ChrisBrown again then she has a death wish. A beater is always a beater — just watch!” Trump wrote in 2012 when the couple appeared to be rekindling their romance. The irony here is pretty intense!

Just thinking…. A CRAZY WORLD TOUR would BEYONCE, RIHANNA, BRUNO MARS, CHRIS BROWN. “2 for 2”. And if y’all decide to do it without me… give me 10%. 😏 — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) February 9, 2018

