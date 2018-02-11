‘Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra Posts Shirtless Pic After Losing 26 Lbs: See Before & After

Tyler Baltierra updated his fans on his amazing weight loss journey by sharing a shirtless selfie! See what the ‘Teen Mom’ star looked like before & after losing 26 pounds!

Tyler Baltierra, 26, is feeling and looking good! The Teen Mom OG star blessed his Snapchat followers with a mirror shot of his bare torso on Feb. 10, and it seems he’s really feeling himself after dropping 26 pounds! “AYYYYY!!! Feels so damn good reaching this weight loss goal!” #TOOLPIC,” he captioned the sexy selfie. Amazing, Ty! See the photo alongside a before pic below.

Catelynn Lowell‘s husband has been documenting his weight loss journey on social media for weeks now. On Jan. 19, he debuted his transformation on Instagram, which is when he revealed just how much he’s lost. “To be honest I didn’t even want to take a before picture, because I was already thinking of me not sticking with it & then having the evidence of failure to look back on,” he wrote next to a before and after photo of his face and neck. “But DAYYUMM dude! This got me feeling some type of way right now! Left picture was almost 5 weeks ago & Right picture was today. Eating healthier just feels better & obviously looks better hahaha lol BOOM!”

Unfortunately, not everyone has been supportive of Tyler’s goals. People on Twitter slammed him for focusing on himself while his wife is away in rehab to overcome for childhood trauma. Catelynn announced in January that she’d be seeking help for the third time, having left a treatment facility early in Dec. 2017. However, Tyler expertly shut down his haters by pointing out that him and his wife are both allowed to put their health first simultaneously.

Tyler’s been taking care of his and Catelynn’s daughter Novalee Reign, 3, while his partner is enrolled in her six-week treatment plan. He posted an emotional video about the struggles he’s facing as a single parent while the mother of his child is away. He later added that the reason he was so upset was because it hurts him when his daughter “cries out for her mommy & I have to keep explaining why she’s not here to hug her tears away.” Poor Nova! We hope this adorable, healthy family is all reunited soon!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tyler’s weight loss transformation?