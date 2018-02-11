‘Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Accuses Matt Baier Of Domestic Abuse: ‘You Hit Me’

Oh no. ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Amber Portwood claims former fiance Matt Baier abused her in a new ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ clip. Watch!

Amber Portwood, best known for role on Teen Mom OG, just made a startling accusation in the promo for the upcoming episode of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. She claims her former fiance Matt Baier abused her. The clip shows the 27-year-old mother TRULY losing her cool. She’s captured hitting a punching bag with a baseball bat and flipping out on another cast member. “F**k you b***h, do I look f**king high?” she screams. In no time she turns her malice on Matt. “You’re a piece of s**t,” she says. He responds,”Really?” That’s when she shares this shocking claim: “Why do you think I’m so angry? Because you hit me!” Whoa. Head here to take a look back at Matt and Amber’s relationship.

Naturally, the clip offers no details on this claim but we do know that they parted ways last year after it was revealed on Teen Mom OG that Matt cheated on her a year and a half prior. Shockingly, this wasn’t all of Amber’s tirade in the new promo. “Shut the f**k up before I flip this f**king table against your goddamn head,” she threatens another cast member. All this aggression is a startling contrast with the happy images of now-pregnant Amber with her boyfriend Andrew Glennon. Perhaps doing the show with Matt lead to some closure between them? Hopefully we’ll get some answers regarding these troubling accusations in the next episode!

