Red Gerard, 17, Brings Home USA’s 1st Olympic Gold After Snowboarder Started In Last Place

What a run! Team USA just won its first gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and it’s all thanks to snowboarder Red Gerard! The 17-year-old made history by becoming the youngest Olympic snowboard medalist ever when he came in first in the Slopestyle final. He’s also the second-youngest man to win a medal in an individual event — Finland’s Toni Nieminen was 16 when he won a ski jumping gold in 1992.

But the teenager’s win came as a bit of a shock — even to himself, considering the “holy sh*t” he uttered on TV after his final run. After two forgettable first tries, he had been in last place out of the 11 competitors when he got to the finals. But when the Colorado-raised teen competed in his last run, his Backside triple cork 1440 earned him a score of 87.17 — effectively nabbing him first prize. Truly remarkable! When discussing his historic win, he said, “it feels incredible. I’m just really happy that I got to land a run and I’m just really excited right now.” He should be! “It was awesome. I just told myself that I want to land a run… I was a little bummed on my first two runs because I fell a couple of times,” he added. Congrats, Red! Check out his gold medal-winning Slopestyle run in the video below!

