Olympic Luge Athletes Show Off Their Packages In Tight Suits & Twitter Is Going Wild

Olympic luge is here & Twitter is in love with checking out these athletes’ packages! Click below to see pics of their tight outfits & reaction tweets!

The Winter Olympics are in full swing, and Twitter is loving it! Well, they seem to be really enjoying the outfits on the luge athletes especially… perhaps a little too much. In fact, one Twitter user said their favorite part of the luge is “the bulge cam moment right after they lie down.” But they’re not the only viewers obsessed with the lugers’ packages on full display. Many responded with memes of pure admiration, and one fan even wanted to know “who’s getting the luge bulge bronze?” Click above to go through the entire gallery of lugers and their packages, and check out some of the thirsty Twitter reactions below!

We reported earlier how Olympic ice dancer Yura Min nearly had her top fall down at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. Right before she was about to start her routine with her partner Alexander Gamelin, the hook on her top came undone. Thankfully, Yura was able to ad-lib throughout her set so that the audience, judges and the rest of the world didn’t get an eyeful. Seriously, if you haven’t watched her improvised routine yet, check it out.

Another standout Winter Olympics moment was when 17-year-old snowboarder Red Gerard was able to come back from dead last place by pulling off an insane move! The snowboarder in his final Slopestyle run impressively pulled off a Backside triple cork 1440, earning him an impressive score of 87.17. On top of that, Red also walked away with Team USA’s first gold medal. Click here to see pics of the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony!

My favorite part of luge is the bulge cam moment right after they lie down at the start.#Olympics — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) February 10, 2018

Tried texting a heart emoji and my phone autocorrected it to “luge bulge” — Cody Ziler (@codyziler) February 11, 2018

They can't all get gold medals tho…. who's gettin the luge bulge bronze is what I wanna know — Avi (@AviAhvee) February 11, 2018

"Luge" is only one letter away from being an anagram of "Bulge" #luge #Olympics pic.twitter.com/jmp05EYNFz — Dan Kelsey ⛷️⛸️🏂🌨️ (@mr_kelsey_) February 11, 2018

HollywoodLifers, which of these lugers’ packages was your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!