Melania Trump & Donald Head Out For Dinner Date — Has She Finally Forgiven Him For Stormy?

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump went out to dinner together on Feb. 10 for the first time since his alleged scandal with Stormy Daniels went public.

Is all well? President Donald Trump, 71, and First Lady Melania Trump, 47, stepped out for a public dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC on Feb. 10 in their first private outing together since Donald’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, 38, made headlines. The duo looked formal in dressy attire, including Donald in a black suit with a matching trench coat and Melania in her own black suit. The duo greeted an eager crowd in the area and as Donald chatted them up, Melania could be seen looking on and smiling. The dinner has caused speculation that Melania may be trying to patch things up with the Commander-in-Chief after what appeared to be some tension between the couple.

After claims that Donald allegedly had an affair with Stormy just months after he married Melania and paid her $130, 000 to be kept quiet about it, the political couple haven’t seemed to have the best chemistry when seen together. The White House has denied the allegations but Melania’s been making headlines for “snubbing” Donald by allegedly giving him public disses such as swatting away his hand or walking away from him during an arrival off a plane. Yikes!

Since there’s been a lot of speculation that Melania wants a divorce but is holding back to do what’s in the best interest of the country and son Barron, 11, their dinner date seems like a step in the right direction. There’s been no official statement from Donald or Melania about any troubles that may or may not be present in their marriage so here’s to hoping these two can work things out the best way possible!

