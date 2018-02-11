Scott Disick Goes Public With Sofia Richie & Kim Kardashian’s Reaction Is Totally Unexpected

The Kardashian fam finds out that Scott Disick is dating Sofia Richie on ‘KUWTK,’ and Kim is surprisingly supportive of their relationship!

Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, finally become a thing on the Feb. 11 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but first, the family has to get through New York Fashion week!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is worried because her surrogate is starting to be photographed. Kim doesn’t want any more info about her surrogate to leak to the press, and she wonders what she can do about the situation.

Scott decides to accompany Kris Jenner, 61, to Fashion Week, but Kim thinks it’s “bizarre” that he wants to go. “I think he wants to go and feel good,” Khloe Kardashian, 33, shrugs. “So, we’re gonna babysit?” Kim replies, still skeptical. Kris admits that New York City has always been a “temptation” for Scott, and she plans some activities for them to do together so he stays in line.

Meanwhile, Kim debuts her new blonde hair to her sisters, only to be overshadowed by the tarantula infestation in Kourtney Kardashian‘s yard! Yikes. Kourtney moves into Khloe’s guesthouse with the kids while the tarantula problem is “handled,” but Khloe points out that they live a block away, so she could have the same issue at her house anyway!

Kris, Scott and Kim land in NYC for Fashion Week. Kim invites Scott to a show, but he makes a lame excuse as to why he can’t go. Kris starts to stress out because Scott is probably about to get up to no good! He is staying sober for the time being, though.

TMZ reveals that Kim’s surrogate is pregnant, even though she hasn’t confirmed anything. “I’m fuming that there are all these articles coming out about our surrogate,” Kim says in a confessional. “I’ve signed up for this life, and I know how to handle it, but someone like her does not, and I’d never want to put her in that situation.” Kim even threatens to take legal action against the people who are going to the press with information about the surrogate.

Kris finds out that Scott is dating Sofia, and she asks Kim what’s going on. “I’ve started to see pictures of Scott running around New York. Whatever makes him happy, I don’t judge, I don’t care,” Kim says. “I just hope he’s making good choices.” She accepts that Scott is moving on from Kourtney — and she actually thinks it’s “great” that he’s with Sofia! Oookay.

Finally, Kris confronts Scott about his new relationship. “Are you dating one person?” she asks. “I don’t feel comfortable talking to her about my personal dating life,” he says in a confessional, but he admits to Kris that he’s going steady with Sofia! Kris points out the age difference between them, but Scott replies that she’s not underage. “I think it’s a little weird,” Kris tells him. Still, it means a lot to Scott that she worries and cares about him.

