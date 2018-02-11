Jeremy London’s wife, Juliet London, frantically called 911 to report a domestic dispute and claimed she hurt herself when he allegedly drove off with her car.

Yikes. Mallrats and Party of Five actor Jeremy London, 45, was arrested in Jackson County, Mississippi on Feb. 2 for an alleged domestic violence situation with his wife Juliet London, and Juliet’s desperate 911 call claims that he was screaming and yelling while dragging her from a moving car. “Hi, I’m having a domestic at my house,” Juliet says while sounding upset in the 911 call. “My husband’s going to take the car right now. He’s yelling and screaming at me. He pulled out of the driveway while I was holding onto the car, um, I hurt my leg and my arm. I need somebody to come here.” The audio continues with Juliet threatening to report the car stolen if Jeremy drives off with it. LISTEN TO THE FULL AUDIO OF THE 911 CALL HERE.

Jeremy’s rep officially spoke out about the incident and arrest and claimed it was due to an “emotionally charged situation.” “Earlier today, authorities in Jackson County, Mississippi intervened in a private marital matter, resulting in the arrest of Jeremy London on a misdemeanor charge,” Dominic Friesen told Page Six on the night of the arrest. He said it was “standard protocol in an attempt to diffuse an emotionally-charged situation.” According to Friesen, the couple, who have a 3-year-old son, Wyatt, are working things out privately. “An isolated incident, today’s events will be addressed privately by Jeremy and Juliet London and will be used to guide their decisions as a couple moving forward,” he concluded.

Jeremy was previously charged with domestic violence back in 2012 when he was married to his former co-star on the television series, 7th Heaven, Melissa Cunningham. They have a 10-year-old son, Lyrik.

