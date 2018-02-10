Tyga Spotted Clubbing For The First Time Since Birth Of Kylie’s Baby: Is He Partying Away His Sorrows?

Tyga was partying solo in West Hollywood on Feb. 9 and it was his first public outing since the arrival of ex Kylie Jenner’s baby Stormi. Is he feeling bummed out?

Tyga, 28, looked stylish and handsome as he stepped out to spend time at Catch nightclub in West Hollywood, CA on the night of Feb. 9 and it has us wondering if his outing had anything to do with his ex Kylie Jenner, 20, giving birth on Feb. 1. It’s the first time the rapper has been seen out and about since the news of Kylie and her 25-year-old beau Travis Scott‘s baby Stormi made headlines and there’s been a lot of speculation that he’s not feeling too great about the whole situation. Tyga arrived to the club alone in a casual yet cool look that included a quirky colorful sweater, a pair of light blue jeans, and some white and red sneakers.

Whether Tyga’s stylish look or outing had anything to do with trying to lift his mood since the arrival of Kylie’s little one has yet to be known. We can’t help but wonder, though, that given Tyga and Kylie’s dating history and the fact that there’s been talk of him wanting a DNA test to prove Stormi is really Travis’ and not his, things must feel a little odd for the star. Since his split with Kylie, he’s also been seen about town with various Kylie look-alikes so he most likely still has his ex on the mind!

Another clue that hints at Tyga still thinking about Kylie is a cryptic Instagram message he recently posted. The message which read, ” I been waitin right here, Still I been everywhere #KYOTO, was obviously promoting his upcoming album called Kyoto but his words definitely make us wonder if he’s referring to him waiting for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty. They’re most likely lyrics to a song that will be on the album which leads us to thinking that the album may have been inspired by Miss Jenner. So many possibilities in so little words! We guess we’ll have to wait and see on this one.

