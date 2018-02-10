Rose McGowan Slammed For Posting Instagram Pic Of Herself & Not Bringing Up Manager’s Suicide

Rose McGowan’s first Instagram post since her ex-manager’s death didn’t acknowledge Jill Messick’s passing. She’s now being called out for it BIG TIME.

Rose McGowan posted on social media for the first time since Jill Messick tragically committed suicide, but the 44-year-old’s post had nothing to do with her ex-manager’s death. The former Charmed star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself holding the Impact Award she was honored with at the Digital-Life-Design Conference in January. She was awarded for using her voice to speak out against sexual harassment and assault. “Still remembering this day with so much love. Thank you for honoring me for what I do for all women. #RoseArmy #bebrave” she captioned the image.

When people realized Rose’s first social media post since Jill’s passing didn’t acknowledge her at all, they were furious. One Twitter user asked her if being honored was her initial thought after news broke of Jill’s upsetting death. “Is this the first thing that you felt when you heard of your former manager taking her life and her family blaming among others your own contempt against Jill? “honoring me”? #MeToo,” the person wrote. Another simply asked if she’s aware of what’s going on: “Er, have you checked the news Rose?”

The family of the former Miramax and Paramount Studios exec released a statement about her Feb. 7 suicide, saying that she battled depression and a bipolar disorder. But they also added that her former client’s crusade against Harvey Weinstein had taken a toll on the 50-year-old by dragging her into the incredibly public battle. The statement, which was given to our sister site Deadline, commented on how the Brave author has lashed out against more people than just her alleged abuser. “One of them was Jill, who chose to remain silent in the face of Rose’s slanderous statements against her for fear of undermining the many individuals who came forward in truth,” the statement said. Our hearts are with the Messick family during this incredibly difficult time.

Rose is at the helm of her own cis white feminism– selfish, self important, and she has publicly tormented victims. Today she pats herself on the back for "what [she's] done for all women" and says 0 about Jill. Harmful, uncaring narcissism not to be confused with #metoo — Ashley Paulman (@ashley_paulman) February 10, 2018

Is this the first thing that you felt when you heard of your former manager taking her life and her family blaming among others your own contempt against Jill? "honoring me"? #MeToo — Інна Іванівна (@CalgaryDignity) February 10, 2018

Er, have you checked the news Rose? — SecularSpen (@Obsideondreams) February 9, 2018

Not a single word for Jill, who was the only one then who did anything? Not a word for a woman whose life is over? Empathy. — Stephanie Ann (@StephDorazio) February 10, 2018

Still no message of sympathy towards the family of #JillMessick R.I.P. yet? Wow, you are really something…so cold & devoid of human feelings. Yep, stay "brave & proud" 'til it lasts. Remember #JillMessick . — VanJonson (@vanjonson1966) February 10, 2018

Can u acknowledge. Make a statement. https://t.co/74ebkXW4Bp — Simon silly (@saekindly1yaho1) February 10, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are you angry that Rose didn’t acknowledge her ex-manager’s suicide?