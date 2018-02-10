Rose McGowan Sends Love to Jill Messick’s Family & Blames ‘The Bad Man’ For Suicide

Rose McGowan took to Instagram on Feb. 10 to post a long awaited heartfelt message to former manager, Jill Messick, who tragically took her own life on Feb. 7. See it here.

Rose McGowan, 44, posted a loving message on Instagram to her former manager Jill Messick, who sadly committed suicide on Feb. 7 after being in the middle of the Harvey Weinstein, 65, sexual misconduct scandal that involved rape allegations made by Rose against him. The Feb. 10 message included a photo of a sun with a caption that expressed Rose’s sympathy and opinions on the tragedy. “For Jill: May your family find some measure of solace during this pain. That one man could cause so much damage is astounding, but tragically true. The bad man did this to us both. May you find peace on the astral plane. May you find serenity with the stars,” the caption read.

Rose’s words to Jill in her post seem to hint that the “he” she is talking about could be Harvey. Her response to Jill’s suicide comes after she was being criticized for not speaking out about the shocking incident in the first social media post she made since it happened, which happened to be a photo of herself with the Impact Award she was honored with at the Digital-Life-Design Conference in Jan. She has since deleted the photo from her Instagram, but her tweet on Twitter with the now-dead link to the post is still there.

Rose’s actions in the face of Jill’s suicide were highly anticipated. Jill’s family spoke out about her after her death and expressed that she was a supporter of the #MeToo movement and also claimed she was a victim in the recent sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Harvey and the many women who accused him, including Rose, and that she became collateral damage in the terrible situation.

