North West & Dream Are Total Besties In New Photo — See Rob Kardashian’s Pic Of Their ‘Cousin Love’

OMG! Rob Kardashian shared a pic of North West and Dream Kardashian that we’re certain will make you melt! Check it out!

We can’t handle the cuteness! Rob Kardashian, 30, just shared perhaps the most adorable photo of all time featuring his daughter Dream Kardashian giving her cousin North West, 4, a big hug! The photo appears to have been taken in the 1-year-old’s bedroom and we can only guess that North spent the night! Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West‘s, 40, daughter sports a soft pink robe as her adorable cousin embraces her. Awww! Head here for see tons more photos of the Kardashian/Jenner clan’s cute kids!

“Awwww GOOD Morning ,” Rob captioned the touching snap. “Cousin love. North & Dream.” Dream wears a pink skirt and grey leggings for what we’re assuming was a day of fun with North! We can’t get enough of Rob’s candid pics of his sweet girl! Moreover, it’s good to see him sharing his life again! As fans know he is notorious for keeping an extremely low profile. However, that could be changing soon! According to our insiders, his pregnant sis Khloe Kardashian, 33, is working to help him lose some weight which might be just the thing he needs!

“Khloe is making it her mission to get Rob healthy again,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has a couple of months left before her baby arrives and her big priority is getting Rob back on track. He’s grateful for her help and so far seems very motivated. He says he wants to get back to being himself again, he misses life. Rob’s actually making some progress, he hasn’t lost a ton of weight yet but he’s down about 15 pounds so it’s a good start. Khloe has challenged him to drop another 20 pounds by the time she has her baby, that’s the goal.” We’re betting he can do it!

awwww GOOD Morning 😇 cousin love 💕 North & Dream 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/afU6n1PwFs — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) February 10, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this photo as much as us!? Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below!