Milly At NYFW: Colorful Collection Is Inclusive & Promotes Equality For All

Colors coming together and forming a beautiful rainbow was the theme of Milly’s Fall / Winter 2018 show, with a message of love trumping all else.

Season after season, Milly‘s clothes tend to inspire with bright colors, bold prints, and lots of sparkle, and the Fall / Winter 2018 collection was no exception. It was vibrant and truly courageous. Sexy cut-outs, sequin fringe, and faux fur jackets captivated the audience, which filled a loft space without assigned seat numbers — meaning no “VIP front row” seats, no special treatment. All equal. In fact, all guests received an EQUA=LITY t-shirt as a gift on the way out.

The show notes read a message from designer Michelle Smith: “I am a lover of colors. Red orange yellow green blue purple pink black white silver gold. Each color has its own power and meaning. When we wear a color we vibrate its unique qualities. As special as these colors are individually, when they come together, they form a beautiful rainbow. The Milly Fall / Winter 2018 collection is a vibrant expression of love, inclusiveness and the desire for equality. Our individuality is our greatest strength and beautiful things can happen when we all come together.”

I think this hot pink jumpsuit would look flawless on Lea Michele, and Rihanna would rock this green look with the faux fur jacket. See more looks from the collection in the gallery attached!

Models wore glitter eye makeup, and long hair was styled in sleek and chic ponytails, conceived by celebrity hairstylist Michael Silva using Awapuhi Wild Ginger products. He told us about the inspiration: “For this look, I was truly inspired by the rainbow installation backdrop, as it was a representation of the right to love and equality. I wanted to create a mixture of hard and soft — structured sides and soft on top — and worked to create a look that embodied the perfect balance of femininity and strength of a 90’s power woman.”

