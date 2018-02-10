Michael Douglas’ Son: My Dad & Catherine Zeta-Jones Saved Me Through Prison & Drugs

Cameron Douglas, Michael Douglas’ son is opening up about how his family has helped him pull through his struggles with addiction and prison time.

Although the road has been long and hard, Michael Douglas‘, 73, eldest son Cameron Douglas is taking ownership of his previous mistakes and sharing his gratitude for a family that has stood by him. The 39-year-old recently gave his first interview since being released from prison after being convicted of dealing crystal meth and possessing heroin. He received 5 years and the sentence was nearly doubled in 2011 when he was caught attempting to sell prescription medication to his fellow inmates. During the sit-down he explained what kept him going through all these difficult years.

“My family never gave up on me, not for one second,” he told the Daily Mail. He even added that his father’s wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 48, has been a huge source of strength during this challenging period. “Catherine is a scrapper, she’s someone who came from Wales and clawed her way up to the very top through sheer talent and determination. She never gives up on anything and she didn’t quit on me. The love of my family got me through my darkest days.” Head here for more images of Michael and Catherine.

Cameron also shared his thoughts during his very first night in prison. “When that cell door slammed shut on the first night of my incarceration, I felt like I was in a bad dream, that I would wake up. But the dream carried on and got worse,” he revealed. “I lived a nightmare for seven years but the love of my family never wavered.” So inspiring. Cameron was released from prison in 2016. He’s reportedly living in a halfway house in New York as he works to rebuild his life.

