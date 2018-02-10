Kate Spade’s Fall 2018 Fashion Week Show — Perfect For Lucy Hale & Natalia Dyer

Stars like Lucy Hale, Natalia Dyer and Isla Fisher were on hand to see the new designs — here are the standout pieces from the collection.

February means Fall for New York Fashion Week! Kate Spade presented their Fall / Winter 2018 collection in New York on Feb. 9. Stars filled the grand ballroom of the Masonic Hall, as models showed off the clothing, with a horseshoe as the official “theme” of the Western-inspired collection.

We saw fringe, patchwork, calico flowers, suede, denim, and much more! Despite the overall palette of subdued colors, we still got super feminine pieces from the traditionally flirty brand. There were structured handbags and sparkly boots. There was also a debut of a touchscreen smartwatch!

Fashion shows take meticulous planning, down to the nail color of the models. This season, they were a pale pink — Love Me Tender by Deborah Lippmann. Deborah said of the inspiration for the look: “This Autumn/Winter 2018, Kate Spade takes us on another journey with brazen colors; travel with us down south to Nashville and Prarieland where Dolly Parton is our hero. I used a light pink crème, Love Me Tender, to paint the entire nail and complement the deep blues, faded pinks, russet browns and indigos. Kate Spade New York celebrates individual style and sophistication, and this season is no exception.” Hair was styled with Living Proof products and makeup was by MAC Cosmetics. Models wore rhinestones on their eyes — LOVE the pop of sparkle.

See pictures of the entire collection and the stars at the show in the gallery attached!

