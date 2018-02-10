Kim Cattrall Lashes Out At Sarah Jessica Parker Following Brother’s Death: ‘I Don’t Need Your Support’

Kim Cattrall doesn’t need ANYTHING from Sarah Jessica Parker! She slammed her former ‘SATC’ co-star after SJP sent condolences over Kim’s brother’s death.

Kim Cattrall, 61, has a message for Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, and it’s not an inviting one. The former Sex and the City star posted a note on Instagram on Feb. 10 that said “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.” The caption that went along with it was even more explicit. “My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” she wrote, before adding a link to a New York Post article titled “Inside the mean-girls culture that destroyed ‘Sex and the City.” WOW. This is definitely a much different tone from her Feb. 7 post that said, “I would like to thank my fans, friends, and my #SexandtheCity colleagues for the outpouring of support.”

After Kim announced that her brother, Christopher, died unexpectedly at the age of 55, the Divorce star commented, “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.” SJP then defended her decision to reach out to her former co-star while speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Feb. 8. “If somebody in your life, whether you’re in touch with them or not, [is] suffering for any reason, it’s involuntary that you want to convey condolences or sadness or just let someone know you’re thinking about them,” she said.

The two have reportedly been at odds over the possibility of a third Sex and the City movie. Kim has been vocal about how she will never return to the franchise or reprise her role as Samantha, but the Hocus Pocus starlet keeps reviving hope that another film installment could happen. While talking to ET she added that “there has not been a real post-it not happening” in regards to the project. In light of Kim’s Instagram post though, it’s a definite no-go on her end.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Kim slammed Sarah on Instagram?