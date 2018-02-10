Kaia Gerber Walks Alexander Wang Runway As Bella Hadid & Cardi B Watch From Front Row

Simply stunning! Rising model Kaia Gerber stole the show at the 2018 Alexander Wang runway show! See the photos here!



Kaia Gerber may only be 16 but she’s poised to take the fashion world by storm! Cindy Crawford‘s stunning daughter took her turn on the catwalk at Alexander Wang’s show during the Fall/Winter 2018 New York Fashion Week and it’s safe to say you should plan on see a whole lot more of her! She looked incredible while rocking a little black dress complete with a fresh off-the-shoulder style. Kaia’s locks were slicked back for the show, lending the up-and-comer a confident, amazing look! We’re can’t get enough of this child of fashion royalty’s look! Head here to see tons more photos from Alexander Wang’s show!

And Kaia was hardly the only familiar face at the night of fashion! Although she didn’t walk this year, Bella Hadid, 21, was on hand to take in all the new fashion while flaunting some serious cleavage in a sexy robe-inspired dress! So hot! Also in attendance was everyone’s favorite rapper Cardi B, 25! The hitmaker smoldered in a headwrap and and a black-and-tan trench coat. The stunner completed the feisty look with some fishnets and leather thigh-high boots! We can’t look away!

This is hardly the first runway that Kaia has walked in. She appeared in shows for Chanel, Valentino and Versace as well this year alone! As for new looks in the Alexander Wang collection, the iconic designer opted primarily for monochromatic looks boasting no shortage of brazen attitude. Sleek sunglasses and pink flourishes broke up this buttoned-up-yet-beautiful collection. Love it!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving seeing Kaia Gerber own the catwalk? Can’t get enough of these new looks? Share your thoughts and response in the comments section below!