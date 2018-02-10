18 Sexiest Photos Of Jamie Dornan To Celebrate The Release Of ‘Fifty Shades Freed’

A new ‘Fifty Shades’ movie means more drooling over Jamie Dornan. Before heading to the theaters to see ‘Fifty Shades Freed,’ take a look at the sexiest photos of Jamie that will leave you sweating.

There’s no denying it, Jamie Dornan, 35, is one of the sexiest guys on the planet. He is our Christian Grey after all. It’s impossible to imagine anyone else as the enigmatic character who sweeps Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) off her feet. Jamie is back for one very hot final ride in Fifty Shades Freed as the swoonworthy Mr. Grey. Get ready for sexy shirtless and sex scenes that will leave your jaw on the floor. To give you a little tease at what to expect in Fifty Shades Freed, we have some stills from the movie. Yes, Jamie is totally shirtless! You’re welcome.

Even when Jamie’s not playing Christian Grey, he’s still just as sexy. Before he was a Fifty Shades star, he was a model! He stripped down to his underwear for the hottest Calvin Klein campaign ever in 2009. From the abs to that chiseled face, Jamie is the whole package. See what we did there? Seriously, if you’re not sweating after look at those photos of Jamie, something’s wrong. But we can’t forget about that Interview magazine shoot from 2014. Jamie got soaking wet in just his underwear and looked like the sexiest football player ever in his jersey.

The Fifty Shades saga may be coming to an end, but these sexy photos will live forever. Jamie’s not going anywhere either. He’s currently got a number of movies in the works, including the new Robin Hood film. No matter what he does, Jamie will always be able to make us swoon. Check out all the hottest photos of Jamie in our gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to see Fifty Shades Freed? Do you think Jamie is the sexiest man alive? Let us know!