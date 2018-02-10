Idris Elba Engaged To GF Sabrina Dhowre After Popping The Question Live On-Stage

Congrats to the happy couple! Idris Elba proposed to Sabrina Dhowre during a screening of his film, ‘Yardie,’ and she said yes! Get the sweet details!

Sorry ladies, Idris Elba is a taken man! The 45-year-old got down on one knee during a screening of his directorial debut Yardie to ask his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre, 29, to marry him. “Another @riocinema first! Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie,” the Rio Cinema in Dalston, London confirmed on Twitter. The cinema then added, “She said yes and there was much clapping and cheering.” An audience member also captured the sweet moment on video, and posted it to Instagram. Aww! Congrats Idris and Sabrina!

The happy couple went public with their relationship in Sept. 2017 after they met while the actor was filming The Mountain Between Us in Canada. “Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special,” he said on The Jess Cagle Interview about his romance with the model and former Miss Vancouver. When the pair officially wed, it will be Idris’ third marriage. He was previously married to Hanne ‘Kim’ Norgaard from 1999 until 2003 and to Sonya Nicole Hanklin in 2006. The Luther star is also a father to his and Kim’s 15-year-old daughter Isan, and 3-year-old Winston who he has with ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

Another @riocinema first! Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie pic.twitter.com/XRtca1xcv0 — Rio Cinema (@riocinema) February 10, 2018

HollywoodLifers, congratulate the newly engaged couple in the comments below!