Tweets
Hollywood Life

Donald Trump Slammed For Defending Rob Porter Against ‘Mere Allegation’ Of Spousal Abuse

REX/Shutterstock
White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter (L) Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, (C) and Director of the National Economic Council and chief economic advisor Gary Cohn, ( R)walk on the South Lawn as they return with the US President (out of frame) to the White House in Washington, DC USA, 18 January 2018. The president was returning from a trip to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Trump Arrives at the White House, Washington, USA - 18 Jan 2018
John Kelly, Gary Cohn, Rob Porter. President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly, left, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, center, and White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, right, arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., for a short trip to the White House after accompanying President Donald Trump at the 2018 House and Senate Republican Member Conference at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, WVa Trump, Andrews AFB, USA - 01 Feb 2018
View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.

After Rob Porter resigned, Donald Trump lashed out at the #MeToo movement and his tweet is just as infuriating as you’d expect.

Can Donald Trump do us all a favor and stop tweeting? The President spoke out against the #MeToo movement on Feb. 10 in a Twitter rant we all saw coming. “Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?” the 71-year old wrote.

The tirade against a movement focused on victims coming forward with their stories of sexual harassment and assault comes directly on the heels of his comments regarding ex-White House aide Rob Porter‘s departure. Porter resigned from his position after allegations about beating his two ex-wives surfaced. “We certainly wish him well. It’s obviously a very tough time for him. He did a very good job while he was in the White House,” the former Celebrity Apprentice star said on Feb. 9. Trump added that he hopes Porter will go on to have “a wonderful career” and that it “was very sad” to hear about the accusations against him. “He says he’s innocent, and I think you have to remember that,” Trump continued. “He said very strongly yesterday that he’s innocent, but you’ll have to talk to him about that.”

The irony of Trump’s statements weren’t lost on Twitter users. People slammed him for emphasizing the importance of due process after he infamously called for the execution of the Central Park Five — who were completely exonerated from all charges thanks to DNA evidence and (you guessed it!) due process. He’s never apologized or admitted he was wrong. Other commenters brought up that 19 women have accused the President of sexual misconduct. Also, since Trump mentioned that “there is no recovery for someone falsely accused” it should be noted that studies have shown only 2 to 8 percent of sexual assault cases are falsely reported. Just saying.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Trump slamming #MeToo?