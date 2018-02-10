Donald Trump Slammed For Defending Rob Porter Against ‘Mere Allegation’ Of Spousal Abuse

After Rob Porter resigned, Donald Trump lashed out at the #MeToo movement and his tweet is just as infuriating as you’d expect.

Can Donald Trump do us all a favor and stop tweeting? The President spoke out against the #MeToo movement on Feb. 10 in a Twitter rant we all saw coming. “Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?” the 71-year old wrote.

The tirade against a movement focused on victims coming forward with their stories of sexual harassment and assault comes directly on the heels of his comments regarding ex-White House aide Rob Porter‘s departure. Porter resigned from his position after allegations about beating his two ex-wives surfaced. “We certainly wish him well. It’s obviously a very tough time for him. He did a very good job while he was in the White House,” the former Celebrity Apprentice star said on Feb. 9. Trump added that he hopes Porter will go on to have “a wonderful career” and that it “was very sad” to hear about the accusations against him. “He says he’s innocent, and I think you have to remember that,” Trump continued. “He said very strongly yesterday that he’s innocent, but you’ll have to talk to him about that.”

The irony of Trump’s statements weren’t lost on Twitter users. People slammed him for emphasizing the importance of due process after he infamously called for the execution of the Central Park Five — who were completely exonerated from all charges thanks to DNA evidence and (you guessed it!) due process. He’s never apologized or admitted he was wrong. Other commenters brought up that 19 women have accused the President of sexual misconduct. Also, since Trump mentioned that “there is no recovery for someone falsely accused” it should be noted that studies have shown only 2 to 8 percent of sexual assault cases are falsely reported. Just saying.

Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

donald trump is rape culture if rape culture were sentient. He’s the walking talking embodiment of it. — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) February 10, 2018

Relevant to Donald Trump's tweet this morning, here is a list of the 19 women who said Trump sexually assaulted them: https://t.co/uU5K76Axkg pic.twitter.com/03KVAOthV7 — Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) February 10, 2018

Donald Trump is very active in the #OnlyMe movement. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 10, 2018

Donald Trump, due process fan, once called for the execution of five suspects who turned out to be wrongfully convicted. He has never apologized. pic.twitter.com/RHW9o1ikDY — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 10, 2018

Donald Trump – Misogynist-in-Chief – defends the accused, not the accuser. According to Trump, all women accusers are lying. The pattern is there – Trump defended Bill O’Reilly, Roger Ailes, and Roy Moore – saying things like, “They denied it, you have to listen to that." — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 10, 2018

Donald Trump knows that Roy Moore and Rob Porter are innocent because when he met with them in the dressing room of a Miss Teen USA pageant…they denied all allegations. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 10, 2018

Due process occurred when the Central Park Five, who Trump once suggested should be executed, were exonerated through DNA evidence. Trump still won't say they were innocent. "They admitted they were guilty," he said in 2016. They're black and Latino. https://t.co/UjSvlnno0Y https://t.co/pranwxcVJp — Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) February 10, 2018

Donald Trump has leapt to conclusions on Hillary Clinton needing to be jailed. But not on a man whose 2 ex wives said he abused them. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) February 10, 2018

Don’t worry Donald Trump. Robert Mueller is going to take “Due Process” and slap you in the face with it. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 10, 2018

