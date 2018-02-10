Amanda Bynes’ Twitter Return — See Her First Pic She’s Posted In 10 Months

She’s back! Amanda Bynes took to Twitter on Feb. 9 to post a pic of herself out to dinner with friends after a long time away from social media. See the pic here!

Amanda Bynes, 31, let Twitter know she’s alive and well when she posted a nice photo of herself with two of her girl friends while out to dinner at a restaurant called Girasol on the night of Feb. 9. The blonde beauty posed with a smile while wearing a short-sleeved black top and she had her long straight hair down. “Dinner with friends at Girasol,” she captioned the photo. This is the first photo she’s posted on any of her social media accounts in 10 months so it’s been a long time coming for the talented actress.

Amanda’s return to social media is sure to make her fans happy. She was last seen in a public outing back in Oct. when she was grocery shopping in Los Angeles. The former child actress took a long hiatus from acting and in 2017, she expressed that she wanted to return to it at some point. Since then, there have been reports that she has plans to finish fashion school and then make a comeback with the right acting project in 2018 and we can’t wait to see what she does!

Amanda’s acting made a huge impact throughout her childhood and teen years. The Nickelodeon star appeared on several popular shows from the network, including All That, Figure it Out, and The Amanda Show. Her last acting appearance came in the 2010 film, Easy A with Emma Stone. We’re ready for Amanda to show us her talent and skills on the big and small screens once again soon!

