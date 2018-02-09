Xscape Changes Their Name After Kandi Burruss Quits & Fans Are Living For It

Well, it’s official! Kandi Burruss will no longer be a part of Xscape, so the band has changed their name!

Xscape is not letting Kandi Burruss, 41, get in the way of their success. After the RHOA star decided to leave the group, for a second time, the remaining members Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, La Tocha Scott, and Tamika Scott changed the band’s name to XSCAP3. Fitting, right? In addition to their new name, the group has also signed with CAA for worldwide representation in all areas, according to Billboard Magazine. Tiny celebrated the announcement with an Instagram post on Feb. 9. “Queen’n Up cause that Stock Up! #Xscap3 #MoneyMoves,” Tiny said. XSCAP3’s move to CAA is very smart considering they already represent stars Logic, Fetty Wap, Cardi B, and Tiny’s rapper husband T.I. It’s all in the family, now!

Although many fans were taken back by Kandi’s sudden split and the drastic name change, it seems no hard feelings are involved. Kandi simply isn’t able to dedicate her time to the band because of her already packed schedule. In addition to her role on RHOA, she will be acting on Broadway, and has a few businesses including a restaurant in Atlanta. Despite this, the group is currently filming a documentary that will follow their inception, and their first break up in 1998. It will also highlight their lives now and what led to the groups reformation in 2017. We couldn’t be more excited!

2018 will certainly be a busy year for the band as they will also be releasing their fourth album, “Here For It” on March 3 under their own label, XSCAP3 Entertainment. Even though it seems like the group has a lot to juggle, XSCAP3 is certainly use to the fast life. Their reunion tour, The Great Xscape, sold out everywhere, and they toured 30 countries over the span of three months. So, it’s safe to say their new projects will be just as good!

I was skeptical about how Xscap3 was gonna sound but I'm pleased to say that I'm still all the way here for it so far — mone (@weirdambition) January 24, 2018

I wonder how Kandi will react if Xscap3 blows up bigger than Xscape 🤔🤷🏾‍♀️ — 2/16 ♒️👸🏾 (@YungRereBaby) February 9, 2018

Do y'all see this pettiness that is Xscap3 😭😭😭😭💀💀💀💀 — meen (@thesameena) February 9, 2018

