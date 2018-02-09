Where Is Bob Costas At 2018 Olympics? — Why He’s Not Hosting & Who’s Taking His Place

Why isn’t Bob Costas hosting the Winter Olympics this year? Here’s everything you need to know about the longtime host’s departure and who will be replacing him!

There’s something very different about the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics in comparison to previous years. Bob Costas, who has hosted every Olympic Games since 1992, is no longer part of NBC’s primetime coverage. In Feb. 2017, the 65-year-old announced he’d be stepping down from his longtime position. “It has been both a privilege and an incredible personal and professional experience to have been part of NBC’s Olympic coverage all these years,” the sportscaster said in a statement. “I’m especially appreciative of all the talented and dedicated people I worked for and with on those broadcasts. I always felt that, in a certain sense, I was carrying the ball for them. It’s been a wonderful run, but I just felt now was the right time to step away and I’m grateful that NBC left that decision to me.” In total, Costas hosted 11 Olympic Games over the last 26 years, and has reportedly been planning his exit since his last contract negotiations in 2012.

But don’t worry — the Olympics coverage is in good hands! Taking the reigns is Mike Tirico, 51, who joined NBC in 2017 after a long career at ESPN. Tirico previously assisted with daytime duties and hosted the closing ceremonies at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. The new showrunner also has decades of experience, and hosted a variety of sporting events from golf’s The Open Championship to horse racing’s Breeders’ Cup. He has even been a play-by-play announcer for Sunday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. While we’ll miss Costas, his successor is particularly fitting. While studying at Costas’ alma mater, Syracuse University, Tirico became the first student to receive the Bob Costas Scholarship in 1987. We’re excited to see how Tirico steers NBC into a new era of Olympics reporting!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Bob Costas stepping down from Olympics coverage? Are you excited for Mike Tirico to take his place?