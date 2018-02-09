Wendy Williams Eggs On Omarosa: Keep Lashing Out At ‘Stupid’ Trump White House On ‘CBB’

Wendy Williams has a message for Omarosa: keep talking about Donald Trump on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’! Here’s why she wants her to speak out!

Wendy Williams is totally living for the controversy Omarosa Manigault‘s causing on Celebrity Big Brother! During the Hot Topics segment of her February 9 show, she encouraged the former White House staffer and three-time The Apprentice contestant, 41, to keep talking about President Donald Trump, 71, no matter what. Her stint on the reality show comes just two months after being fired from the White House, and she thinks that it’s Trump’s fault that she’s speaking out about his administration!

“I believe every single word (that Omarosa said on CBB) 100 percent. And furthermore, the stupidity of the White House for not having a confidentiality contract where you can’t write a book as soon as you get out, or you can’t go on Big Brother…It just goes to show how stupid they are, or maybe they didn’t think anything much of hiring her. Everybody else has contracts with confidentiality clauses but it’s just Omarosa, she’s just happy to be here, she’s not going to say bleep.

“Well, I must say, Omarosa is not a stupid woman… and I feel like she went into the Big Brother household with her $1.2 million check… but I think she went in with a plan to lash out at the president. And I say, keep it coming!”

Among her comments about working for Trump in the White House: Omarosa cried during a heart-to-heart with fellow CBB contestant Ross Mathews, 38, that she tried to be the voice of reason among the president’s advisors, but she was pushed away. She said the United States should be worried about him being president, and she regrets voting for him. “It’s not going to be okay. It’s not. It’s so bad,” she told Ross.

The White House responded to Omarosa via deputy press secretary, Raj Shah, who said that they didn’t take her comments seriously. “Omarosa was fired three times on The Apprentice and this was the fourth time we let her go.”

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Wendy, or do you think Omarosa should stop talking about Trump on Celebrity Big Brother? Let us know!