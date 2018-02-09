Valentine’s Day Cocktails: 25 Delicious Drink Recipes For Your Day With Bae

Planning to sip on something sweet with your honey? Or guzzle back some booze with your gals? Either way, we have a round-up of some amazing Valentine’s Day cocktails for your drinking pleasure!

Mint Chocolate Black Barrel

1 ½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

¾ part chocolate liqueur

2 dashes Angostura® bitters

Mint leaves

Strawberry

Lightly muddle 3-5 mint leaves in a shaker. Add remainder of ingredients into the shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with a strawberry.

Tito’s Strawberry on the Rocks

2 oz of strawberry infused Tito’s Handmade Vodka

1 fresh strawberry to garnish

Pour 2 oz of strawberry infused Tito’s over ice. Garnish with a fresh strawberry.

Mr. Purple, Courtesy of Mr. Purple

Casamigos Reposado tequila

Mr. Purple Punch Mix (cranberry liqueur, allspice dram, apple, lemon)

Tito’s Everything Nice

2 oz Rose Petal Tito’s Handmade Vodka Infusion*

1 oz Fresh lemon juice (double strained to remove all bitter pulp)

.75 oz Ginger simple syrup

Top with a splash of Brut sparkling wine

Add the rose petal Tito’s Handmade Vodka infusion, the fresh lemon juice (double strained), and the ginger simple syrup to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well, and strain into a coupe glass. If you like, top with a splash of brut sparkling wine. Garnish with a piece of candied ginger or a lemon twist.

Brockmans Frosé

1.5 oz Brockmans Gin

1 oz Combier Rose liqueur

0.25 oz Freshly squeezed Lemon Juice

3.5 oz Sweet Rosé Wine

2 small scoops crush ice

Add Brockmans Gin, Combier Rose Liqueur, lemon juice and Rosé wine to a shaker and shake over ice. Then strain the contents into a large stemmed wine glass filled with crushed ice. Alternatively add all the ingredients into a blender with ice cubes and blend until the ice is crushed, then scoop the frozen mixture into a large stemmed wine glass. Garnish with sugared or fresh rose petals.

Pama Sutra, Courtesy of TAO Uptown

Baron Platinum Tequila

Pomegranate Liqueur

Kalamansi Lime

Love Potion

1 ½ parts Hornitos Cristalino

3 parts cranberry juice

½ part fresh lemon juice

Combine ingredients in a highball glass over fresh ice and serve.

Sparkling Hibiscus

Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG

Whole hibiscus flowers, packed in syrup

8 tsps of hibiscus syrup used to pack the flowers

Place a whole hibiscus flower in the bottom of glass. Fill glass with Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG to ¾” of the rim. Carefully spoon 2 tsps of the hibiscus syrup down the interior side of each glass.

Gingerberry BACARDÍ Rum Punch

1 part BACARDÍ Superior Rum

2 parts Cranberry Juice

2 parts Ginger Ale

¼ parts Lime Juice

¼ parts Lemon Juice

10 dashes Orange Bitters

Garnish with Fresh Lime and Fresh Cranberries

Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl with a large ice block. Garnish with lime and cranberries. Serve on the rocks.

Purity Berry H20

4 Parts Purity Vodka

3 Parts Berry Water

1 Cup Mixed Berries

1 Long Piece of Lemon Zest

4 Parts distilled or bottled high quality water

Combine the ingredients in a glass pitcher and let sit, refrigerated, for at least 4 hours – or preferable overnight, before serving. Serve the vodka mixed with the Berry Water either shaken and served strained or just combined over ice.

Casa Bellini

1 oz. Casamigos Blanco

1 oz. Peach Puree by Perfect Puree

2 Red Raspberries

Top off with Chilled Prosecco or Champagne

Combine all ingredients into tin shaker, except prosecco. Muddle fruit. Add ice. Shake vigorously and strain into champagne flute. Top off with chilled prosecco, and garnish with 1 Raspberry through skewer.

Tito’s Strawberry-Tini [For 2!]

4 oz strawberry infused Tito’s Handmade Vodka

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz orange liqueur

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well, and strain into two martini glasses. Garnish with lemon wheels.

The MARTINI Negroni

1 Part MARTINI Riserva Speciale Bitter

1 Part Bombay Sapphire Gin

1 Part MARTINI Reserva Speciale Rubino

Add ice and an orange wedge.

Three Olives Vodka Jello Shot Valentines

¼ cup Three Olives Naked Vodka

3 oz flavored Jello (small box)

1 tsp unflavored gelatin

1 cup boiling water

¼ cup cold water

In a medium bowl, add cold water and unflavored gelatin. Wait 1-2 minutes and add Jello powder and boiling water. Continue stirring until Jello is completely dissolved; add vodka and set aside to cool a bit. Pour into molds on a flat surface in your refrigerator. Let molds chill for at least an hour. Work slowly out of the silicon molds.

Dragon Heart from Boulton & Watt (5 avenue A), Head Bartender, Josh Cameron

1.5 oz Reyka

0.5 oz Amaro Montenegro

0.75 oz hibiscus syrup

0.75 oz lemon

3 or 4 blackberries

Muddle the blackberries with the Montenegro before adding the remaining ingredients into a shaker. Shake well and double strain the liquid into a chalice or goblet glass over crushed ice. Garnish with mint and get ready to impress your valentine!

Banana Choco Delight

2 ounces Banana HI-CHEW Infused Overproof Dark Rum**

1.5 tablespoons cocoa

1.5 cups whole milk

3 ounces dark chocolate

1.5 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons peanut butter

Whipped cream and banana garnish

In a small saucepan, heat half of the milk until warm, then whisk in the cocoa until no lumps remain. Add the remaining milk, chocolate, sugar, and peanut butter, and whisk until all is melted, smooth, and hot. Remove from the heat, stir in the rum, and divide between two mugs. Top with fresh whipped cream and a slice of caramelized banana.

Half Moon Roca, Courtesy of Hudson’s at Pier 81

Roca Patron Silver Tequila

Cointreau, Pama Liqueur

Cranberry

Agave

Lime

Basil Cranberry Fix Created by Willy Shine, Brand Meister

1 part Jägermeister

1 part Bourbon

¾ part Lemon Juice

6-8 Aromatic Mint & Basil Leaves Muddled

4-5 Cranberries

¾ part Spiced Simple Syrup

Frozen 11 oz Old Fashioned Glass

Crushed ice

Mint Sprig/Cranberries & Powdered Sugar

Muddle mint and basil leaves in a rocks glass and add ice. In a separate glass combine Jägermeister, Bourbon, Lemon Juice, and Spiced Simple Syrup. Shake and strain over muddled mint and basil leaves. Garnish with a mint sprig, cranberries and powdered sugar.

Amande Kiss

1.5 oz Patron XO Cafe

1.25 oz Almond Cream*

.5 oz Soy milk with vanilla nutmeg powder

Dash of chocolate bitters

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into an Old Fashioned glass with ice that has been rimmed with almond powder and nutmeg.

Chambord Royale

¼ oz Chambord Liqueur

Champagne

Raspberry

Pour Chambord into a glass. Top up with whatever champagne your tongue desires. Finish with the important raspberry.

Winter Rose

Ice

2 oz Vivanco Rosado Wine

2 oz Brut Champagne

.5 oz Elderflower Syrup

Splash of Pressed Clementine Juice

Garnish with Halved Fresh Cranberries

Sprinkle of Ground Clove

Forbidden Fruit from Parker & Quinn (64 W 39th St) – Cocktail Curator, Will Benedetto

2 oz Botanist Gin

1.5 oz Pama Pomegranate Liqueur

0.75 oz lemon

0.75 oz simple syrup

2-3 dashes tiki bitters

Mix all of the ingredients into a shaker and shake away. Pour the liquid evenly into two glasses and serve with a fine lemon peel.

Love Forever

1 oz – Stillhouse Original Whiskey

3/4 oz – Fresh Lemon Juice

3/4 oz – St Germain

2 Strawberries

Club Soda

Add strawberries, lemon juice and St Germain into a shaker. Muddle well and add Stillhouse Original Whiskey and ice. Shake well and double strain into an ice filled highball glass. Top with club soda. Garnish with strawberry and mint crown.

Love Birds from The Skylark

Cognac

Crème de Cassis

Passionfruit Puree

Simple Syrup

Champagne

Bloody Jasmine

.75oz Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin

.75oz Campari

.75oz Dry Curacao

.75oz fresh lemon juice

1 dash of Regan’s Orange Bitters

Lemon twist for garnish

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled coupette glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

Valentine’s obviously calls for tons of romance and love, or, as previously mentioned, getting drunk with your gals. If the hard stuff isn’t your thing, we have some favorite wines for you to sip (big sips)! ONEHOPE‘s Edna Valley Pinot Noir Red Glitter Edition Bottle is a delicious wine (in a fun sparkling bottle) that educates a family of five on their risk of heart disease! Chandon California also released their limited-edition Chandon California Sweet Star, for a sweet treat to toast to your Valentine — on shelves until May 15! Especially perfect for the chilly weather, the Pacificana Chardonnay from Winc balances a oaky, buttery richness with a dash of fruity crispness that creates a vanilla and cedar aroma to warm you up all winter long, and is perfect for V-day! Sweeten things up even more with a little honey…with your honey! Money on Honey’s Wildflower Honey Caramel, chocolate-covered treats are a healthy and delicious option — plus, a portion of the sales from each box go to Project Apis m.!

