Taylor Swift Gets Giddy Over A Text During ‘End Game’ Video Shoot: From Joe Alwyn?

Did Joe Alwyn text Taylor Swift during her ‘End Game’ video shoot? Watch the behind-the-scenes video here to see why we think so!

Taylor Swift, 28, gave fans a special treat when she released a BTS video for her “End Game” shoot on Feb. 9. Although the clip was extremely entertaining, as it featured Ed Sheeran, 26, and Future, 34, we could only focus on the mysterious text message Taylor received in the middle of the video. While talking to Ed about how the song and the video came about, Taylor’s phone chimed, prompting her face to light up with excitement. Of course Taylor didn’t say who the message was from, but we have reason to believe it was from her beau Joe Alwyn.

When asked if she wanted to respond, she replied with, “He can wait. We’re in a tight game of scrabble, and it will make him sweat.” By using the word “him”, we are convinced it’s Joe, especially by the look on Taylor’s face. We can certainly relate, right? You get a text from that special someone, and you’re just beaming from ear to ear! If the text was from Joe we totally understand why Taylor decided not to name him. A big part of their relationship’s success has been because they’ve kept it private. As we previously reported, the couple have been going strong for almost a year now!

“Taylor and Joe have never purposely been ‘hiding’ their relationship, it just so happened that they started dating during a time Taylor had made a conscious decision to stay out of the spotlight. Things are amazing between them, their relationship is awesome — it’s built on mutual respect and trust, and one whole lot of love,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com.

