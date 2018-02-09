In this EXCLUSIVE ‘Sister Wives’ preview, Kody reveals he wasn’t able to ‘connect’ with Christine when they tied the knot because he was trying to balance his other wives!

“Wedding days for polygamous men aren’t necessarily an easy day,” Kody Brown, 49, says in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. “You know, a monogamous groom probably hangs out with grooms — Tony called them the brosmen. I feel kind of sad for a polygamous man on his wedding day because he really has such a challenging balancing act that it’s almost impossible to feel an intimate relationship with your new bride while being observed by all your wives. I don’t think wedding days are easy for men or women in plural marriage.”

He reveals that Christine, 45, complains that he showed up to their wedding day with a “thousand-yard stare because I did not know how I was going to balance this.” Kody doesn’t shy away from how he felt during the nuptials. “I didn’t connect with my bride on our wedding day,” he adds. Kody doesn’t want his daughter, Mykelti, and her fiance, Tony, to have that same experience. “This is probably why I looked at Tony and Mykelti and said, ‘Make this day festive, but be with each other,'” he continues. “That would be my advice to any groom and bride ever getting married in any kind of relationship is acknowledge each other and make the day festive.”

Since his wedding to Christine, Kody’s made a promise to himself. “I think for some people, weddings can be trivial,” he says. “And I remember promising myself years ago that if I ever married again I would celebrate.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kody’s views on weddings? Let us know!