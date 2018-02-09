US Athlete Shani Davis Boycotts Opening Ceremony After Not Being Chosen As Flag Bearer

Shani Davis wasn’t at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony. After pitching a fit over who got to be Team USA’s flag bearer, the speed skater was nowhere in sight.

Was this just a timing issue or a little bit of shade? Shani Davis, 35, wasn’t with the rest of Team USA when they entered the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium for the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 9. The speed skater was absent, and considering what he said about who got to be the country’s flag bearer, the timing has raised a few eyebrows. Luger Erin Hamlin, 31, had the honor of carrying the red, white, and blue as the Americans made their grand entrance (to Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” according to Daily Beast).

Was this shade, or just coincidence? It’s possible that Shani wanted to keep his body in peak condition for his upcoming events. Fellow skater Brian Hansen, 31, also skipped the event. “Opening Ceremony is one of my favorite days from the past two Olympic Games I’ve competed in,” Brian told NBC 5’ Katie Kim, “but at the same time, you know, I remember the next day, my legs were just a little stiff, my lower back was a little sore, so, you know, I think I might skip it this time around.” Brian later wrote on Instagram that he was “super excited to watch [Team USA] walk in!” However, Shani has remained silent, so many have said his absence was a boycott!

He got caught up in some drama ahead of the games. The final choice for flag bearer came down to between Shani and Erin, as eight voters – one representing each of the U.S. Olympic committee’s different sports federations involved in the Winter Games – were evenly split. The 4-4 tie was broken with a coin toss. Erin won and Shani was pissed. “I am an American and when I won the 1000m in 2010 I became the first American to 2-peat in that event. @TeamUSA dishonorably tossed a coin to decide its 2018 flag bearer,” he tweeted.

I am an American and when I won the 1000m in 2010 I became the first American to 2-peat in that event. @TeamUSA dishonorably tossed a coin to decide its 2018 flag bearer. No problem. I can wait until 2022. #BlackHistoryMonth2018 #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/dsmTtNkhJs — Shani Davis (@ShaniDavis) February 8, 2018

“No problem. I can wait until 2022. #BlackHistoryMonth2018 #PyeongChang2018,” he added. The hashtags seem to allude that there was something more with the coin toss, but there was no evidence that the coin was weighted or the toss was altered in any way, according to Huffington Post. Interesting enough, US Speed Skating officials said that Shani wasn’t going to attend the ceremony in the first place, as it would have disrupted his training regiment (though, he did say he reconsidered going to the event after he was nominated as a flag bearer.) So, if he wasn’t going to make the ceremony to begin with, what’s the big deal?

