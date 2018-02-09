‘Catastrophe’ Star Rob Delaney’s Son Henry, 2, Tragically Dies From Brain Tumor: ‘I’m Devastated’

So tragic. ‘Catastrophe’ actor Rob Delaney’s son Henry has passed away at just two-years-old after battling a brain tumor. We’ve got his heartbreaking statement.

The loss of a child is the most devastating thing that can happen to a parent, and Catastrophe star Rob Delaney, 41, has had to say goodbye to son Henry at just two-years-old. The little boy had been battling a brain tumor since 2016 and he lost his fight with cancer last month. The American actor who stars on the British sitcom took to his Facebook account on Feb. 9 to mourn the little boy’s loss. “I have very sad news. My two and a half-year old son Henry has passed away. Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss. He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017. Then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January,” he began.

“My wife and Henry’s older brothers and I are devastated of course. Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he’d moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals. His tumor and surgery left him with significant physical disabilities, but he quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum,” Rob continued. Since the little one had been sick for so long, the only photos Rob has on his social media of his little boy was from back in May of 2015 when Henry was still a healthy infant.

Rob praised his son’s fight to stay alive as well a medical professionals who worked so hard to save Henry’s life from the awful cancer. “His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound. I am astonished by the love-in-action displayed by Henry’s mom and his brothers. They are why I will endeavor to not go mad with grief. I don’t want to miss out on their beautiful lives. I’m greedy for more experiences with them. The NHS nurses and doctors and the home carers and charity workers who helped our family survive Henry’s illness will be my heroes until the day I die. I am desperately sad right now, but I can say with authority that there is good in this world,” he wrote.

The actor then urged fans to donate to several British charities that care for seriously ill children and signed off by saying,”Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much.” Yeah, we need a Kleenex too.

HollywoodLifers, send your condolences to Rob and his family in our comments.