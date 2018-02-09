National Pizza Day: Where You Can Get A Free Slice & More Delicious Deals

National Pizza Day is today, Feb. 9, and we’ve rounded up the best deals, discounts and freebies! Here’s where you can get some dough — without spending much at all.

It’s National Pizza Day, and while some may argue that every day is Pizza Day, today, Feb. 9, is the one day that everyone recognizes it. Consult the list below to see where you can get freebies and other deals today only!

Pilot Flying J is treating guests to a free slice of its pizzeria-quality pies on Feb. 9. Guests who download the myPilot app beginning Feb. 8 will find an offer for a free slice of PJ Fresh Pizza waiting for them to redeem at the more than 250 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers!

Real Good Food Company is offering $10 off your order of their Real Good Pizzas today! Use the code PIZZA when you place your order online, and choose from one of four varieties: Personal 5” Pizza, Large 7” Pizza, Personal 5” Breakfast Pizza and Large 7” Breakfast Pizza.

Through Feb. 14, Papa Murphy’s is offering a heart-shaped “HeartBaker” take-and-bake pizza at all locations nationwide (pizzas start at $7; for $10, guests can purchase a “Sweetheart of a Deal,” which includes the HeartBaker Pizza and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, as well.)

Pizza Hut will reward Hut Rewards loyalty club members with 30 percent off. Each and every Hut Rewards member will receive 30 percent off all menu-priced pizzas via a promo code that can be redeemed on Friday, Feb. 9.

Double the love, double the pepperoni with Papa John’s Dual Layer Pepperoni pizza: through March 5th, get a large or pan crust Dual Layer Pepperoni pizza for only $10!

Baskin-Robbins is giving out free samples of their new Polar Bar Pizza Ice Cream Treat! Stop by from 3-7 PM for a taste.

Stop by Round Table Pizza for a free personal pizza when you buy a Pepsi fountain drink purchase from 2-5 PM.

HollywoodLifers, are you celebrating National Pizza Day?