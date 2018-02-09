United States figure skater Nathan Chen took a nasty fall during his 2018 Olympics debut on Feb. 8. Despite the tumble, he kept on performing! Watch the video.

Nathan Chen, 18, didn’t kick off his 2018 Winter Olympics debut with his best performance. The U.S. figure skater fell flat on the ice during his opening routine in the men’s team event on Feb. 8. Nathan, who is a frontrunner to possibly win a gold medal, took the fall during his fifth jump — a triple axel — in the short program. He was only on the ice for a brief moment after the fall, before jumping back up and finishing his routine. He also stumbled a few other times throughout the performance. Nathan ended up with an initial score of 80.61 and got fourth place overall.

“I just wasn’t thinking of the right technical things before the jumps,” Nathan said after the less than stellar routine, according to USA Today. “I was a little bit ahead of myself. Obviously, that’s not what I wanted to do on my first Olympic run but I’m also upset that I sort of let the rest of the team down… I’m glad I got the opportunity to at least put my program down and learn from it, now all I can do is try to analyze what I did wrong and move on.”

During his routine, former figure skaters Tara Lipinski, 35, and Johnny Weir, 33, were providing commentary. Tara noted that Nathan did the “first-ever quad flip [a kind of quad jump] in the Olympic Games,” while Johnny said, “That’s the worst short program I have ever seen from Nathan Chen … disaster.”

Nathan will get his chance at redemption. He will compete in the men’s individual round starting Feb. 16.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nathan can come back from this? Let us know!