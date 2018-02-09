‘Music City’: Meet The Newest Cast Members Of CMT’s Nashville Reality Show

HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY reveal three new cast members of the new CMT docuseries ‘Music City.’ Get the details and see photos!

HollywoodLife.com is making an EXCLUSIVE cast announcement about CMT’s upcoming reality show, Music City. Alexandra Harper, Bryant Lowry, and Sarah Thomas are joining the cast in its debut season. Alexandra is an Nashville native and was recently crowned Miss Tennessee USA. The show will feature her journey to the pageant. She’s always wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps and earn that crown. She trains with her cousin Jackson to prepare for the pageant.

Bryant is a drummer in an up-and-coming Nashville band. Other than drumming, Bryant is a music producer and TV/film composer. Bryant is all about putting his career first and believes he’ll never love anyone as much as he loves music. But could that change over the course of the first season of Music City? He loves Nashville because there’s much opportunity for people who love music just like him. Let’s just get this out here: he’s easy on the eyes, too!

Sarah is a Texas native who has followed her musical dreams to Nashville. She’s suffered relationship heartbreak in the past and has since struggled to find someone who won’t break her heart. Sarah is making her career and personal life major priorities in her life in hopes that she’ll finally find what she is looking for.

This gorgeous trio is joining Kerry, Rachyl, Jessica, Jackson, and Alisa as the main Music City cast members. The first trailer is out now, and it’s going to full of music, fun, and drama. The show is the latest project from Adam DiVello, the creator of Laguna Beach and The Hills. Music City will premiere March 1 at 10 p.m. on CMT.

