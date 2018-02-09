Meghan Trainor Gushes Over ‘The Four’ Winner Evvie McKinney: Will They Collaborate Now?

We caught up with Meghan Trainor after ‘The Four’ finale! She raved about season 1 winner, Evvie McKinney, and revealed if they’ll collaborate in the future!

Evvie McKinney was named winner of The Four during the Feb. 8 finale! The decision was ultimately made by the judges, Meghan Trainor, DJ Khaled and Diddy, who will be working with the winner to navigate the industry after the show. “She’s got everything!” Meghan gushed about Evvie to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I am obsessed with everything she says. The first thing I told the guys was that I can’t wait to throw her on a show and watch her get interviewe because she is so cute! She always says the best stuff, and, I mean,…she is a star! I had to work on that — being on TV and doing interviews like this. I am still uncomfortable and she’s just like, ‘Hey!’ That’s huge!”

In the finale, Evvie beat out Zhavia, Candice Boyd and Vincint Cannady to win the show. During the episode, she had to sing THREE times. In round one, all four singers performed, and the audience voted for their favorite. Evvie won that round, which gave her the chance to choose the head-to-head pairings for round two. She decided to go against fan-favorite Zhavia, who had a weak performance in the first round. The judges picked the round two winners, and went with Evvie and Candice, who then went head-to-head in one final battle for the win. It took a lot of deliberation, but the trio of panelists ultimately decided that Evvie was the winner.

Regardless of what becomes of Evvie’s career from here, she clearly already has three celeb supporters (Meghan, Khaled and Diddy) on her side. We asked Meghan if she planned to collaborate with Evvie in the future, and she giddily responded, “100 percent! I think everyone should on the panel.” Of course, Evvie is SO down — and we are very here for it!

