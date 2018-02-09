Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Relationship Strengthened By Stormi’s Birth: It’s Brought Them ‘Closer’

Stormi Webster has brought Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner complete bliss, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the baby has also strengthened their relationship!

Initially, we had our doubts that Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott’s relationship would survive Kylie’s pregnancy. But after seeing her heart warming video “To Our Daughter,” which documented her entire pregnancy, we now know they’re in it for the long haul. In fact, baby Stormi has made their bond stronger! “Kylie was born to be a mom, she’s been glowing since she had the baby. Stormi’s birth has done a lot to bring Travis and Kylie closer, he seems to be a lot more present since she had the baby. He’s been spending most nights with Kylie and sleeping in her bed,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So sweet, right?

And when it come’s to Kylie’s baby weight, Travis is even more supportive by making her feel beautiful all the time! “Kylie’s still in recovery mode after going through labor, but her body is already starting to snap back. She’s feeling good about herself and Travis has taken notice. He’s been teasing her and calling her his MILF, he’s made it clear that he’s still super attracted to her. They can’t have sex yet though, not until Kylie gets the clear from her doctor and that might take another month,” our source continued.

We couldn’t be happier for the new parents. It’s clear Stormi is in great hands! In addition to being present, Travis has also been spoiling his baby girl with jewelry. As we previously reported, the “Goosebumps” rapper gifted his daughter a butterfly diamond chain made especially for her. Stormi is one lucky girl!

