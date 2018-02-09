Kylie Jenner’s Baby Girl Stormi Webster Already Living ‘Million Dollar Life’: Birkin Bags, Bling & More

Kylie Jenner isn’t taking motherhood lightly! HL learned she’s giving her daughter Stormi Webster everything she could ever want — including bling and Birkin bags!

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster was only brought into the world on Feb. 1, but she’s already super stylish! “Stormi is only a week old and she’s already living a million dollar life. She’s got so many designer clothes already and more stuff arrives every day. A lot of stuff she’s been gifted has been custom made just for her,” a source close to the baby’s mother tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Apparently, she’s even got her very own baby Birkin bag. Of course she’s got bling too —Travis [Scott] made sure of that and has already had a little butterfly diamond chain made for her. Kylie is beyond proud of her little princess and she’s having so much fun pampering her.” Can I be reborn as a Kardashian-Jenner kid?

The 20-year-old star kept her pregnancy with her firstborn child incredibly private to prepare for motherhood in a “positive, stress free and healthy way,” but unfortunately it didn’t give all of her family members time to prep for the new arrival. When Kylie’s half-brother Brody Jenner was stopped by TMZ at LAX airport, he confessed he hasn’t met his newborn niece yet. In fact, he didn’t even know he was going to be an uncle until after it happened! “Well, to be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy… But yeah, now I’ve found out and yeah, for sure, I’d love to see her,” he said.

It’s pretty shocking that the former star of The Hills didn’t know his half-sibling was pregnant considering how close she is with her mom’s side of the family. Khloe Kardashian, 33, recently gushed to Extra about how effortlessly Kylie has taken to parenthood. “She’s so great. This is so natural for her… and just seeing her so at peace with everything, I’m really happy for her.” So sweet!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Stormi’s luxurious lifestyle?