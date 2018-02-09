Kylie Jenner Avoiding Tyga After Stormi’s Birth & He’s Convinced She’s Terrified Of His DNA Test Request

Why would Kylie Jenner avoid Tyga right now? Her ex-boyfriend thinks he’s got it all figured out, we’ve learned exclusively!

“Tyga is complaining that Kylie [Jenner] has been avoiding him since she had the baby, and he’s convinced it’s because she’s afraid of the DNA test he wants to get,” one of Tyga’s friends tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s sure that she’s afraid of getting it done.” As we previously told you, Tyga thinks that Kylie’s newborn baby, Stormi Webster, could be his kid — not her boyfriend, Travis Scott‘s. And he’s going absolutely insane trying to prove it!

Tyga’s fixated on the fact that Kylie got with Travis just a month after they broke up. Kylie had to have gotten pregnant shortly after she started dating Travis for her to have given birth this February, so Tyga thinks it’s possible for the baby to be his! Add to that the fact that he still totally has feelings for his ex, and he’s developed a major obsession. As Tyga’s friend told us, he’s still talking about how Kylie’s just avoiding his calls because she doesn’t want that paternity test.

“Tyga thinks that she’s scared it will prove something she doesn’t want to know,” the friend said. “But that’s not going to dissuade him from getting this test. He’s saying he’s willing to get the courts involved if he has to. He wants to know the truth about this baby.”

Here’s the thing. He can think what he wants, but there’s an entirely reasonable, different explanation as to why she’s not talking to him: she had a baby literally a week ago! As someone who already has a kid, Tyga should know how hectic her life is right now. The last person she has time for is an ex-boyfriend. Plus, Travis was livid when Tyga texted her his congratulations. Pass!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie’s really avoiding Tyga right now because she’s scared of a paternity test? Or is there another explanation? Let us know!