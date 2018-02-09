‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Director Says He Shot Full-Frontal Jamie Dornan Scenes — Will Fans See Them?

Good news ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ fans, full frontal nude scenes with star Jamie Dornan were shot for the film. We’ve got the details on if he’ll finally appear in the buff.

The whole Fifty Shades franchise is based on hot sex, and while we’ve seen plenty of nude Dakota Johnson, 28, fans still haven’t got to see Jamie Dornan‘s Christian Gray completely naked. Sure, bare butt shots are nice but where were the scenes with Christian’s full manhood showing? It turns out that Fifty Shades Freed director James Foley did indeed shoot full frontal nude scenes with Jamie, but he decided to leave them on the cutting room floor. “There were actually scenes that we shot where it was [full-frontal nudity], it just didn’t make the cut not for that reason but for dramatic reasons,” he tells Entertainment Tonight. WHAT?!

“[Dornan and I] never talked about [having him show more]. But in the final cut, I’m being totally honest, it just didn’t come off… Full frontal would have been a kind of deliberate cut, to see that for no reason,” Foley added, then teasing that “There’s plenty of dailies where he’s on, but it just didn’t make the final cut.” Drat! Well, he is the one telling the latest chapter in Anastasia Steele and Christian’s BDS&M romance so we’ll just have to take his word that seeing Jamie’s penis would have distracted viewers from the storyline that is all about racy sex.

Jamie agreed that he though less is more when it came to fans seeing his johnson. “If I don’t think it adds anything or I don’t deem it to be necessary to move the story along then I don’t think you need to see that part of me, or that part of Dakota really. It becomes gratuitous if we don’t need it,” the 35-year-old actor tells ET. Since Freed is the final film in the series as there are no more Fifty Shades books left, Jamie has managed to get through all three films without having his penis exposed. Considering the amount of intense sex scenes in the films and how his character is naked so much of the time in the books, he’s sure got lucky with keeping his modesty. You can check out our HollywoodLife.com review of the film here, as it hits theaters today, Feb. 9.

