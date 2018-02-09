Twitter Goes Nuts Over The ‘Imagine’ Performance At Olympics Opening Ceremony

The performance of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ by four K-Pop singers at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony is giving everyone on Twitter the feels.

No we’re not crying, you’re crying! The highlight of the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony was hands down the minute singers from four different K-Pop groups took to the center of the of the stadium and belted out different lines from John Lennon’s 1971 classic “Imagine.” The song’s message is all about peace, hope and the world living as one. As the performances rolled on, dancers with candles came out to surround the singers to form the shape of a giant peaceful dove. It was SO incredibly moving.

The beautiful moment came after the parade of nations happened so the athletes from around the world were able to witness the emotional moment. The four singers released what appeared to be a white dove ballon as images of the worldwide symbol for peace lit up the walls. It was simply breathtaking and such a much needed message, considering that the games are being held in Pyeongchang, South Korea and we all know what trouble leader Kim Jong-un has been causing in neighboring North Korea with his constant missile tests.

While the live ceremony happened very early in the pre-dawn hours of the U.S. on Feb. 9, many people were getting to see it for their first time when NBC ran pre-taped coverage during their prime time evening hours. It was so wonderful watching athletes from around the world come together, so excited and hopeful to fulfill their Olympic dreams. And it was way cool to watch the North and South Korean teams walk in under one flag for the first time in 12 years. But it was those four K-Pop singers and their beautiful John Lennon cover that stole the spotlight. After it aired, Twitter blew up with the feels:

Anyway I’m watching the #OlympicsOpeningCeremony and really feeling this rendition of Imagine anyway — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 10, 2018

I still tear up to John Lennon’s Imagine. A beautiful song about peace. #OpeningCeremony — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 10, 2018

You may say I'm a dreamer

But I'm not the only one

I hope some day you'll join us

And the world will be as one Imagine- John Lennon #Imagine🕊#Olympics #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/Z1w0HG8Uog — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) February 10, 2018

I was tearing when imagine started in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. “Maybe one day you’ll join me and the world will be as one”. Do you think they read my Tweets? 😊#wearemovingforward #WorldPeace #eastwestunite pic.twitter.com/2fcdFjcYRT — Eshy Gazit (@eshygazit) February 10, 2018

Omg, they made doves and they're singing "Imagine". If you're not holding the nearest candle above your head and swaying right now, you're wrong #Olympics #OpeningCeremony #GivePeaceAChance — Emily (@LittleMissEmmyG) February 10, 2018

This opening ceremony ending with with #imagine – literally in tears! 😢seriously, all we want is peace! 🙏🏼❤️#openingceremony — Melissa Canales (@_MelisCR) February 10, 2018

