Finally! The ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ soundtrack is here — listen to new songs by Sia, Ellie Goulding, Hailee Steinfeld and more right now.

The Fifty Shades Freed (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) dropped today, Feb. 9, and even if you’re not a fan of the over-the-top franchise, you have to admit that each movie tends to have a pretty good soundtrack. Stream the latest one below!

We’d already heard tracks from Hailee Steinfeld x BloodPop®, Liam Payne x Rita Ora and more prior to the release, but now that the full album is here, we’ve got fresh songs from Sia, Dua Lipa and more! See photos from Hailee Steinfeld‘s “Capital Letters” music video with Bloodpop here.

The Fifty Shades Freed movie — the last in the trilogy — is also now in theaters. Speaking of which, lead actor Jamie Dornan made waves during an interview on ITV’s Lorraine when he basically said he’s done with the series, even if there are spinoffs in the future. “Dakota [Johnson] and I are…particularly me, I’m gettin’ too old for…for this,” he said in the Feb. 5 interview. “I mean, there’s no other books,” Jamie also said. “[E.L. James] wrote the first two books again from Christian’s perspective, but I guess we’ve already seen…we’ve done those films, the same story, so they won’t do that again.” This might be your last chance to see him in the role of Christian Grey, so check out the trailer for the film above and get on it!

