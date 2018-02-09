Donald Trump Mocked For 2012 Chris Brown Tweet Amid Rob Porter Scandal

Thanks to Twitter, Donald Trump’s tweet, during which he dissed Rihanna and Chris Brown’s relationship, has resurfaced, and fans are losing it!

There’s not one day that goes by where President Donald Trump, 71, doesn’t speak his mind on Twitter, and unsurprisingly, he’s been doing it for years. On Feb. 9, Twitter dug up a particular tweet where Trump bashed former celebrity couple Rihanna and Chris Brown, and the timing couldn’t be more ironic. “If @Rihanna is dating @ChrisBrown again then she has a death wish. A beater is always a beater — just watch!” Donald tweeted back in 2012, in reference to when Chris attacked Rihanna in 2009. We certainly won’t ever forget those brutal pictures. Of course many users called out Trump for inserting himself in a situation that didn’t involve him, but that’s not why we find the tweet so paradoxical.

For those of you who don’t know, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is reportedly dating Trump’s former Staff Secretary Rob Porter, 40, who resigned on Feb. 7. Why did Rob step down, you ask? Well, he had no choice after his ex-wives came forward with scary allegations of physical and emotional abuse. Making the story even worse, one the ex-wives Jennie Willoughby has warned Hope to get out while she still can. Jennie made an appearance on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 and said she has reason to believe her ex-husband hasn’t changed. Sad, right? Twitter made sure to bring that up as well!

In addition to the Rob Porter reference, the tweet is also weird because just today, Chris Brown suggested that Rihanna accompany him on a tour in the near future. Although we aren’t certain that will happen, we can’t help but wonder, what is the meaning of all of this?! “Just thinking… A CRAZY WORLD TOUR would BEYONCE, RIHANNA, BRUNO MARS, CHRIS BROWN. ‘2 for 2.’ And if ya’ll decide to do it without me… give me 10%,” Chris tweeted on Feb. 9. We’ll have to get back to you on that one, Chris.

Or try this one: @realDonaldTrump

11 Oct 2012

If @rihanna is dating @chrisbrown again then she has a death wish. A beater is always a beater–just watch! — Lisa J. Yarde (@lisajyarde) February 10, 2018

If Hope Hicks is dating yet another Trump staffer again then she has a death wish. A beater is always a beater–just watch! https://t.co/mk9LItHP9c — PutinAintYourFriend (@lars_j_lindahl) February 10, 2018

You’re such a girl. Always in folks business. You worry about who you pay to say they didn’t have sex with you. RT @realDonaldTrump: If @rihanna is dating @chrisbrown again then she has a death wish. A beater is always a beater–just watch! — 3 (@DenimAndChard) February 9, 2018

"If @rihanna is dating @chrisbrown again then she has a death wish. A beater is always a beater–just watch!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2012 — Scott M (@tranceaddict66) February 9, 2018

Wow another finely aged tweet from a twit! @realDonaldTrump: If @rihanna is dating @chrisbrown again then she has a death wish. A beater is always a beater–just watch! — Patti Kolb (@pattikolb) February 9, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Donald Trump’s tweet bashing Rihanna and Chris Brown? Let us know your thoughts below!