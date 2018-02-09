Donald Trump’s Livid Over Hair Malfunction: How He’ll Avoid Another Windblown Fiasco

Donald Trump was so humiliated when a wind gust exposed a huge bald spot. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he plans to avoid another hair fiasco.

Donald Trump, 71, might be the most narcissistic person on Earth, so it was wildly entertaining when a gust of wind blew apart his facade of seeming to have a full head of hair. The president was boarding Air Force One to head to Mar-A-Lago on Feb 2 when wind took his hair upwards and exposed what appeared to be a giant bald patch on the back of his head. The video went viral this week and everyone from late night talk show hosts to news anchors have been laughing it up. Of course Trump is having a fit that the world is mocking his epic hair malfunction and is doing everything to ensure that it never happens again.

“Donald has seen the video and seen people talk about it and he is livid about the reaction and that it even happened in the first place. He takes his hair very seriously since we all know that he is very vain and with his ego damaged he is making sure that this will never happen again. It is without a doubt an issue that he keeps stressing on and he seems to be focusing more on it never happening again than actual pressing presidential matters,” a Trump insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Late night talk show hosts have been having an epic field day with the video that went viral. Jimmy Kimmel, 50, quipped that, “This is why Darth Vader had the good sense to wear a helmet,” and joked, “It looks like what would happen if you rolled a cantaloupe on the floor of a dog groomer.” Late Late Show host James Corden, 37, laughed that “Even his hair has been lying to us. It looks like he’s flying with an emotional support animal.” He even hinted that Trump’s hair is the reason he’s so against fighting global warming. “No wonder this president hates the environment,” he said. “The wind humiliates him on a daily basis.”

Kimmel was so enthralled by the video he showed it numerous times on Feb. 7 and even devoted a segment to it, talking to professional stylists about what the hell was going on with Trump’s hair. One said “someone did not glue that down tight enough.” Another called it a “bad weave” while one stylist recommended he use “four or five cans of pomade” and slick it down to his skin. Are you listening Trump? Take their advice! Cause that bald spot was nasty looking.

HollywoodLifers, what’s your reaction to seeing Trump’s hair malfunction?