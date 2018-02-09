Gallery
Dakota Johnson: From ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ To ‘Freed’: Her Hottest Looks Of All-Time

Doane Gregory/REX/Shutterstock/BACKGRID
Dakota Johnson 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2018 WEARING GUCCI
Nice, France - Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson film beach scenes for 'Fifty Shades Freed' on location in sunny Nice, France. Jamie showed off his muscular physique in a pair of blue swim trunks and sunglasses. Dakota showed off her equally impressive body in a two piece yellow bikini and a pair of shades. AKM-GSI July 12, 2016
Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson "Fifty Shades Freed" Film - 2018
Whether it’s in the new ‘Fifty Shades’ movie or on a red carpet, Dakota Johnson never ceases to stun! Click below to see Dakota’s sexiest looks of all-time!

We finally made it to the sultry third chapter of the Fifty Shades chapter — Fifty Shades Freed, which opened on Feb. 9. And when it comes to steaming up the screen or the red carpet, nobody does it more seductively than Dakota Johnson, 28. Whether it’s wearing sexy lingerie in the Red Room of Pain or a bikini on some secluded beach somewhere, Dakota has had some incredibly hot looks over her illustrious career. In honor of Fifty Shades Freed opening this weekend, submit yourselves to Dakota’s sexiest looks of all-time in our gallery above!

Previously, Dakota refused to apologize on The Tonight Show for stirring up drama at the Golden Globes in the most hilarious way possible. While Jennifer Aniston, 48, was on stage at the awards show, Dakota was busy side-eyeing Angelina Jolie, 42, who was at her table and right in front of Jen’s eye line. In fact, Dakota tried to deflect the blame, saying that blame on Armie Hammers wife, Elizabeth Chambers, was “very blatantly looking at her. She’s like, ‘what is she gonna do?’ I was trying to be sly about it.”

Recently, Dakota and her beau Chris Martin, 40, flaunted their love during a romantic stroll. Seriously, it looks like Anastasia has found her Christian IRL! The two PDA’d it up in Malibu, California on Jan. 14, and the couple could not contain their affection toward one another. While you (and probably Chris Martin) check out the stunning gallery of her sexiest looks above, click here to see more sexy pics of Dakota at the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker!

HollywoodLifers, which of Dakota’s hot looks was your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!